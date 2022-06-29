Alonso could be five-time champion - Berger
"After McLaren, he closed some doors behind him"
F1 legend Gerhard Berger says he is "100 percent sure" Fernando Alonso would be charging for the title this year at the wheel of a Red Bull or Ferrari.
The comments come as Renault-owned Alpine reportedly dithers over whether to re-sign the 40-year-old Spaniard for 2023 or instead promote young reserve driver Oscar Piastri.
When asked by motorsport-magazin.com about Alonso and whether the two-time world champion is still on top of his game, Austrian Berger replied: "He’s a brilliant driver.
"After McLaren, he closed some doors behind him," the 62-year-old added, referring to the debacle of 2007.
"If he had sat in a Mercedes, he would have five world titles now," he said.
Berger therefore puts Alonso in the best possible company in Formula 1 history, recently telling Servus TV: "There are some special drivers now and then.
"Ayrton Senna was one, Michael Schumacher was one, Alonso was one."
