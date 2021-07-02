Alonso backs Verstappen over ’burnout’ ban

Fernando Alonso has backed Max Verstappen after the FIA rebuked the championship leader for performing a chequered flag ’burnout’ after last Sunday’s race in Austria.

"I like it when the drivers are allowed to be themselves," said the two-time champion. "The fans like it too, which you can see by looking at the comments on social media.

"I think the FIA should concentrate on other things," the 39-year-old added.

The burnout is not the only way championship leader Verstappen is at odds with authorities at present.

He is also refusing to accept Pirelli’s refusal to take the blame for his race-ending Baku tyre blowout.

"If there was nothing wrong, then why are they changing something?" the Dutchman told De Telegraaf newspaper, referring to the new rear tyre construction that will be tested on Friday.

"I don’t have to be right, but it’s clear that something was wrong. We’ll see how it works for everyone."

As for his burnout ban, the 23-year-old joked: "I’ll do a donut next time.

"I understand about safety of course, but I looked in my mirrors, went all the way to the right, took it easy. But if it’s not allowed, ok, I won’t do it again.

"At the time, I thought it was funny and safe. If they don’t want to see this happening again, that’s fine with me," Verstappen added.