Alonso back to ’normal’ after surgery

It is full speed ahead for Fernando Alonso as he recovers well from his recent facial surgery.

Throughout 2021, the 40-year-old carried the titanium remnants of his surgery with him following a pre-season cycling crash ahead of his return to Formula 1.

After the season ended, he returned to hospital to have those remnants removed from his mouth and jaw - and his recovery has proceeded well.

"First normal day of 2022," he announced on social media on Tuesday, revealing that he had the stitches from his recent surgery removed.

"Now focus on training."

Some of the two-time champion’s focus, however, is on his museum and karting circuit - the Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso - in his home region of Asturias.

Ricardo Moran, who manages the venue, said work is afoot on an extension to the museum.

"We will probably have the extension ready for the summer, although I cannot give a specific date," he told the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

"We are going to make the extension to include a few more cars. There is the Dakar car, the Daytona car, one day we will have the Alpine cars, and who knows what the future holds for us," Moran added.