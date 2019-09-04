7 September 2019
Alonso admits 2021 return possible
"I think it’s a good mix that we can find there"
Fernando Alonso has flagged the possibility of a return to Formula 1 in 2021.
Having retired at the end of last year, the double world champion is back on the pitwall this weekend at Monza as a McLaren ambassador.
"Let’s see," he told Britain’s Sky when asked about his future in F1.
"I need to figure out a couple of different challenges out of Formula 1 that I need to complete."
One of them is the Indy 500, which he needs to wrap up the ’triple crown’. Another is the Dakar rally, which the 38-year-old is currently preparing for.
After that, Alonso says the 2021 rules could provide a good opportunity to come back.
"I think it’s a good mix that we can find there and maybe a different Formula 1 than what we see now," he said.
