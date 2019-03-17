4 February 2019
Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car - report
A radical shape
Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car.
That is the claim of Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The authoritative sports newspaper claims the new Alfa will have a radical shape as it has been designed with "as little caution as possible".
It is claimed team boss Frederic Vasseur has also recruited staff heavily over the winter period, thanks in part to the collaboration with Ferrari and the signing of Kimi Raikkonen.
The 2019 Sauber has been designed by former Ferrari designer Simone Resta, and will reportedly feature "interesting innovations" not seen on any other F1 car so far.
La Gazzetta dello Sport also said Finn Raikkonen was seen at Sauber’s Hinwil factory several times in January.
