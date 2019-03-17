7 March 2019
Alfa Romeo has ’good car’ for 2019 - Giovinazzi
"We still don’t know our real potential but..."
Antonio Giovinazzi says Alfa Romeo has produced a "good" car for 2019.
Many are even predicting that the former Sauber team, with its ever closer ties to Ferrari, might be ready to become ’best of the rest’ this year.
"The tests went well," Giovinazzi, the first Italian on the grid for eight years, said at the Geneva motor show.
"We still don’t know our real potential, for that we have to wait for Melbourne. But apparently we have a good car."
The 25-year-old said he will be using Kimi Raikkonen, the long time Ferrari driver, as his "master" and "reference" in 2019.
"I have a lot to learn from him and this can also be important for my results," said Giovinazzi.
