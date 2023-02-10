Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 completes successful debut in Barcelona

By Franck Drui 10 February 2023 - 17:56





The Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 completed a successful first day on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu putting the car through its first miles of the 2023 season.

In front of Technical Director, Jan Monchaux, under whose supervision the C43 was designed and developed, the car underwent the first tests and checks to ensure the functionality of all systems as part of a filming day. The outing was successful, with both drivers having the opportunity to experience the new machinery ahead of the pre-season testing session, scheduled for the end of the month in Bahrain.

The C43 will be on track on Saturday as well, as both drivers, plus reserve driver, Théo Pourchaire, take part in a second promotional filming day for the team.

Jan Monchaux, Technical Director of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake: “The debut of our C43 is a pivotal moment in our season: it marks the start of our on-track campaign and really drives home how close the season is. Today was important to ensure everything is in place, not just with the car but also with the wider team, ahead of what is going to be a crucial start of the championship. We have to thank everyone who worked on the car, and of course also our partners Ferrari, for getting us here. We are ready for testing and we can’t wait to get to work in Bahrain.”

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Representative: “It’s a great moment to witness the first on-track outing of the C43, on an important TV day in which we created plenty of material for our partners and their activations. This is the final moment of a long process during which our car was thought, designed, created and assembled, and we take pride in the journey we have completed: it was made possible by the commitment, dedication and passion of everyone working in our HQ in Hinwil, and of our technical partners, first and foremost Ferrari. We know the challenges that lie ahead, but we are confident that, with this same attitude, this same hard work, we will be successful and make another step forward.”