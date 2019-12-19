19 December 2019
Alfa Romeo chassis ’destroyed’ in 2020 crash test
This could lead to delays in the team’s schedule
Alfa Romeo has reportedly failed a mandatory crash test, and in the process "completely destroyed" the first of its chassis for the 2020 season.
According to Sky Italia and Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin.com, the test took place at the CSI facility in Milan.
"This could lead to delays in the team’s schedule," Sky Italia claims.
Ferrari, who also use the CSI facility for its FIA crash testing, has announced that it will launch its own 2020 car on February 11, eight days before the start of official winter testing.
And Toro Rosso, to be renamed Alpha Tauri for 2020, says its new car and identity will be revealed at owner Red Bull’s Hangar 7 headquarters in Salzburg on February 14.
