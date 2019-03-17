Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test

Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher (pictured in his F2 car) could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April.

Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael Schumacher’s 19-year-old son in the post-Bahrain GP young drivers’ test.

"There is a shortlist and Mick is part of the shortlist because he is one of the guys in F2 who fits the criteria to be eligible for the rookie test. The choice is quite limited," Alfa Romeo team boss Vasseur told F1’s official website.

"But we have not made a decision yet. There are several names on the list. We will continue to evaluate the options available and discuss with Ferrari," he added.