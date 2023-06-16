Albon: We’ve been falling away a little bit

By GMM 16 June 2023 - 10:36





Williams finished dead last in the constructors’ championship in 2018, but the Grove-based team is still last five years later.

Alex Albon, but not the American rookie Logan Sargeant, will be at the wheel of a car upgrade in Montreal this weekend.

"We’ve been falling away a little bit from the fight with the midfield in the last few races," Albon said, "so hopefully this can get us back into that fighting area."

But even team boss Vowles, fresh from his sparkling career at Mercedes, admits that Williams has a lot of work to do to catch up.

"There are some elements at Williams that are 20 years out of date," he said. "In certain areas there was hardly any investment for two decades until the new owners got there.

"Some of the facilities were up-to-date in 2000."