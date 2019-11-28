Albon wants to take on Verstappen in 2020

Alex Albon says it is "a matter of time" until he can give Max Verstappen a real run for his money at Red Bull.

Red Bull has been happy with the British-born Thai rookie since he replaced underperforming Pierre Gasly mid-season.

But Albon admits that he is still not able to match Verstappen’s pace in the sister car.

"I am still finding areas of the car where I know I need to work and others that I feel more comfortable with," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"I have to find that balance where you have confidence in the car and feel that you can really extract all the performance from it," Albon added.

The perception in the paddock is that the 2019 Toro Rosso is an easier car to drive than the Red Bull.

But Albon is determined to keep upping his game in the latter top team.

"I know it will take time and that is why I’m looking forward to the postseason tests in Abu Dhabi and even the winter tests already," he smiled.

"It’s not always easy to make big chances during a race weekend, because there is very little time to experiment with the car.

"I think in reality, so far I have done a reasonable job but once I can start to really push the car, I will feel comfortable. That’s when the laptime will improve," Albon added.