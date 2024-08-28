Albon says Sargeant axe is a ’brutal’ decision

By GMM 28 August 2024 - 12:29





Alex Albon says Williams’ decision to immediately axe Logan Sargeant is "brutal".

In the wake of rumours that Liam Lawson or Mick Schumacher were being considered to replace the underperforming and crash-prone American, team boss James Vowles ultimately opted for Williams’ own junior rookie, Franco Colapinto.

"To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly," Vowles said, "but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle."

He admits it’s "incredibly tough" for Sargeant, but added: "We will support him to continue his racing career for the future."

Williams incumbent Albon reacted on social media: "I know first-hand how brutal this sport can be and it’s tough to see Logan leave the team mid-season.

"You gave it your all, brother, and it’s been a pleasure being teammates with you. I know whatever you do next, you’ll be awesome," he added.

Vowles’ former boss Toto Wolff admits another option for Williams was the Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, but "it would not have been wise to disturb him and put him in a Williams".

It is also believed that Lawson was Vowles’ top pick for Sargeant’s seat, but Red Bull would not release him.

Argentinean Colapinto, 21, will have to vacate the race seat after Abu Dhabi to make way for Carlos Sainz in 2025. The Ferrari driver will join Williams at a notably ambitious moment for the Grove based team, which unveiled the first major car upgrade of 2024 last weekend.

Albon’s upgraded car was excluded from qualifying when the new floor was found to be illegal. Sainz told the Spanish broadcaster DAZN that the news at Zandvoort was somewhat alarming.

"I will find out what happened, yes," Sainz, 29, said. "I will ask them and I will find out for sure. It’s important."

Vowles and Albon, however, are confident, especially as the team boss revealed that "There will be another upgrade" before the end of the season.

"In the simulator," Albon told reporters last Sunday, "the next upgrade feels like an even bigger step forward."