Albon reveals he is a ’practicing Buddhist’
"I go to the temple for every race weekend"
Search
Alexander Albon has admitted he is a "practicing Buddhist".
Although he was born and lives in London and has a British accent, the Toro Rosso driver has a Thai mother and he races under the flag of Thailand.
"I think a lot of people in Thailand don’t know they have a Formula 1 driver," he laughed to the Dutch publication Formule 1.
Albon, 23, even admits he actively subscribes to the major religion of Thailand, which is Buddhism.
"I go to the temple for every race weekend," he revealed.
"There is one in Wimbledon that I go to as often as I can," Albon added. "The sessions are a symbol of peace and happiness for me.
"We sing songs and use holy water. In that respect it looks a lot like Catholicism. I believe in doctrine, meditation and mindset.
"I feel that Buddhism is right for me. It gives me peace and helps me in a stressful race weekend."
Toro Rosso
add_circle Kvyat ’much more mature’ in 2019 - Tost
add_circle ’Mature’ Kvyat tipped for top team return
add_circle Canada 2019 - GP preview - Toro Rosso
add_circle Kvyat driving ’better than ever’ in 2019
More on Toro Rosso