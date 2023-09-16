Albon leaving options open beyond contract

By GMM 16 September 2023 - 10:10





Alex Albon is leaving his options open for the future beyond his current contract.

Williams is obviously happy with the on-form British-born Thai driver, with boss James Vowles declaring in Singapore: "Alex is here for a long time, I can already tell you that."

But as his standout performances are turning heads in the paddock, 27-year-old Albon is not yet committing beyond the terms of his contract.

He inked a new multi-year contract with Williams last year, reportedly including a fixed term for 2023 and 2024.

"To be honest, I want to be part of the rise of Williams because I think our development and what’s going on behind the scenes is pretty great," he is quoted by formula.hu.

"As long as my contract lasts, I am fully committed to the team."

However, Albon indicated that it only makes sense to keep his options option for the future.

"I am already 27 years old - not old, but not young either. I feel like I’m already over a good part of my career. Next year I’ll be 28, then 29, which is almost 30.

"I want to give myself the chance to fight for victories and podiums. And the question is, can we get this team to that level?"