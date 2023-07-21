Albon: It’s always great if the boss is happy with you

By GMM 21 July 2023 - 10:34





Alex Albon is happy to find himself the subject of rumours this weekend at the Hungaroring.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, having delayed talks with his current drivers, has been moved to deny his interest in signing the impressive Williams driver.

Carlos Sainz, currently without a deal for 2025, insists he’s not worried about the delayed talks.

"No, I personally agree with Fred," he said in Hungary. "I think in Ferrari right now there’s much bigger priorities than sorting out the future of its drivers."

But for Albon, who has resurrected his F1 fortunes after sliding down the Red Bull hierarchy, it’s all good news.

"Is there any positive in the rumours?" the British-born Thai driver said. "Good rumours are always pleasant.

"I think it just highlights that the year is going well so far. So I’m happy to hear it and I’m not complaining."

The situation could well shift into a tug-of-war between Williams and a prospective new employer for the 27-year-old, although Albon’s former boss at Red Bull thinks the driver is already tied up for 2024.

James Vowles, the new boss at Williams, said recently that he plans to build the improving Grove-based team around Albon.

"It definitely means a lot to me. It’s always nice to hear such words," Albon admitted in Budapest. "It’s always great if the boss is happy with you."

However, he cautions that after a strong outing with the updated 2023 car at Silverstone, the tight and twisty Hungaroring could be a tougher challenge.

"We don’t usually go as well on these sorts of tracks," said Albon, "but I’m keen to see if the improvements are also felt here or the old problems reappear.

"But I do think it will be very difficult to get points this weekend."