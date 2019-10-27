Albon feeling ’better and better’ at Red Bull

Alex Albon says his relationship with Red Bull-Honda is getting "better and better".

Having replaced the struggling Pierre Gasly mid-season, rookie Albon is now waiting to hear if he will be signed up for the full year in 2020.

"I think he’s doing a very good job," team boss Christian Horner said in Mexico.

"You have to remember this is his first season in Formula 1 and he’s up against an incredibly tough teammate in Max without the benefit of a bunch of testing.

"He’s certainly impressed the whole team with his attitude, his application and his performance so far."

At the same time, 23-year-old Albon sympathises with Gasly, who was demoted to Toro Rosso after struggling to adapt to life at Red Bull.

"Yes, it was difficult," Albon told France’s L’Equipe.

"We are all drivers and I know how he felt. But in the end, it’s an opportunity for me. I want to show what I’m worth. That’s how F1 works."

Albon, a British-born Thai driver, is reluctant to give his opinion about why Gasly’s short stint at Red Bull did not work out.

"There is not much to say," he said. "We are different as drivers and men. Our approach is different.

"From my side, I had to understand how the team worked and they had to understand me. Since Spa, the team has been understanding better and better what I need."

The team has said it will select Max Verstappen’s 2020 teammate from the Red Bull-contracted drivers. Boss Horner has said choosing Nico Hulkenberg is highly unlikely.

"It’s still early days," Horner said in Mexico.

"We’re in a privileged position with ownership of two teams, so we don’t have to make any firm decision about who partners Max until the end of the year.

"They’re all under contract to Red Bull, so we’ll take our time to make sure we make all the evaluations in readiness for next year."