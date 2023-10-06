Qatar Qatar GP || October 8 || 20h00 (Local time)

Albon backs Sargeant for last seat on 2024 grid

"There is a lot of speed and talent within Logan"

6 October 2023 - 08:39
Alex Albon says he would be happy if Williams keeps struggling rookie Logan Sargeant onboard for 2024.

22-year-old American Sargeant’s seat is the final official vacancy on next year’s grid, but he has been having high-profile crashes recently.

"It’s just about maybe dialling it back a little bit," he said in Qatar, "making sure I have some clean weekends."

But although Felipe Drugovich, Mick Schumacher and even Liam Lawson have been linked with the drive, Williams boss James Vowles has made a couple of public comments of support for Sargeant in the past week or so.

"It’s always nice to hear," Sargeant said. "It was just sort of a nice surprise, really."

Albon, Sargeant’s experienced and in-form teammate, also offered a few words of support ahead of the Qatar GP weekend.

"I’m not the one to decide," said the British-born Thai driver. "But I know Logan pretty well. I can see his performance. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.

"There is a lot of speed and talent within Logan," Albon added. "I’m not the (right) one to say it, but I think it’s just been a little bit offset with a couple of mistakes that he’s had.

"I get on very well with him and I think he just needs a bit more time and confidence - and he’ll get up there."

