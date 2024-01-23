Albers tips Lawson for shock 2024 F1 seat

By GMM 23 January 2024 - 13:47





Liam Lawson should have been promoted to a full-time Formula 1 seat for 2024, according to former F1 driver Christijan Albers.

Last year, Red Bull junior Lawson got his big chance when he was called up to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo at Alpha Tauri.

Team owner Red Bull, however, chose to keep both Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024, leaving New Zealander Lawson on the reserve bench for this year.

However, Dr Helmut Marko admits that Lawson deserves a full race seat, and is basically promising him one for 2025.

"Yes," Red Bull’s top consultant told Osterreich newspaper, "and before that he should at least drive a few more races so that we can see where his potential really lies."

Dutchman Albers agrees that Lawson will probably be seen on a grand prix grid this year.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the chance this year," the former Minardi and Spyker driver told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"If Sergio Perez continues to perform as he did last year, then there is a high probability that Red Bull will replace him with Ricciardo. But that depends on Daniel himself doing a good job.

"Then a place will be freed up for Lawson at Alpha Tauri.

"But personally, I’m very sorry that Liam didn’t get a contract for this season. He did an excellent job on all five weekends in Ricciardo’s place and I think he deserves his chance, especially at Alpha Tauri, which is supposed to help young drivers.

"It’s a shame he wasn’t offered a contract," Albers added. "And Perez should be especially relieved that he extended his own contract for two years in 2022."