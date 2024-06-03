After ’boring’ Monaco, Pirelli tests softer F1 tyre

By GMM 3 June 2024 - 11:26





After one of the slowest and most processional grands prix in history, Pirelli has revealed it is working on a new softer tyre compound for 2025.

"Was Monaco the most boring race ever?" reads the headline of a post-race analysis by the authoritative Auto Motor und Sport.

While the situation was worsened by the lap 1 red flag, meaning the drivers got their mandatory tyre change out of the way, there have been suggestions that some of Pirelli’s tyre compounds are no longer suitable for exciting racing.

Indeed, Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola says the sport’s sole tyre supplier has been working on a new softer ’C6’ compound for 2025 for some time.

"The idea is to introduce a softer C6 compound as more city circuits appear on the calendar," he confirmed.

"We will expand the range of soft tyres and take measures to prevent overheating. The big challenge is finding the right balance between overheating and degradation."

The new tyre was tested by Ferrari and its race drivers at Paul Ricard last week.

"This was the first attempt," Isola confirmed. "The proposal initially came from us, with the goal of moving away from a one-stop strategy to encourage two-stop strategies."