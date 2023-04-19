’Afraid’ Rosberg reveals reason for F1 retirement

By GMM 19 April 2023 - 08:48





More than six years after suddenly quitting Formula 1 at the age of 31, Nico Rosberg admits it was fear that drove his decision to retire.

The 2016 world champion admits in the latest German edition of Men’s Health magazine that his entire "identity" raced away from him when he left F1.

Now 37, he subsequently became a TV pundit in Formula 1 but also an investor in sustainable mobility projects.

"As a world champion and driver I was at the top, but with these new projects you start at the bottom," said the German. "That is interesting and instructive."

After a highly intense battle, in which his relationship with former friend and then teammate Lewis Hamilton was shattered, Rosberg admits he decided to retire from F1 five days after the 2016 finale because he was "afraid".

"I was afraid that if I had continued, I would not be fast enough. And then at some point there would be no team left that would want me," he said.

"So I’d rather stop too early than too late. I wanted to be able to decide for myself."