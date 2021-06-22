Abu Dhabi to alter F1 layout for 2021 finale

Abu Dhabi is set to undergo key circuit layout changes ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale.

Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of the Yas Marina venue, reveals that officials have "listened" to criticism and will now make "some exciting changes" in the coming months.

"We are looking to improve the performance of the track during the race," he is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

"We have listened to the spectators, the fans, the drivers, F1 and the FIA, and we have worked on it."

However, Al-Noaimi insists he is not ready to say precisely which sections of the layout - which has often hosted processional grands prix - will be changed.

"We will have to wait a little longer to know precisely what changes will be made, but everything will be well and truly ready for the 2021 edition," he said.

"The objective, naturally, is to create more battles on the track. We want to create more opportunities for overtaking, and create an overall faster circuit taking into account the current single-seater regulations.

"We can’t wait to see more overtaking, more action, and we hope the battle for the title will be played out here at the end of the season."

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that a 30 percent capacity crowd will be permitted to attend the 2021 season finale on 12 December.

"Given the current guidelines in Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina will be able to welcome a small number of fans," confirmed Al-Noaimi.