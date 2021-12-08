Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - McLaren F1 preview

Lando Norris

“I’m looking forward to Abu Dhabi after a disappointing weekend in Saudi Arabia. I think we deserved a lot more and hopefully that luck turns this weekend. It’s a new layout at Abu Dhabi, so I’m excited to try it out. We had a good one there last year, hopefully we can end the season strongly there again this year.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“One last time out for the season in Abu Dhabi, I’m looking forward to getting back on track so quickly after the last. I’m hopeful the changes to the circuit should improve the racing, which could make it exciting on Sunday. After a strong result on Sunday last weekend, I’m aiming to score some more decent points and end the season on a high.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“After a long year of racing, we head to Abu Dhabi ready to give it our all one last time this season. We can be proud of the progress we’ve made this year. At the outset of the season, our aim was to continue to further close the gap to the front of the field and we’ve managed to achieve that. But the job isn’t done yet and with one grand prix left to race, there’s still the opportunity to maximise our performance and score good points. This weekend we’ll be racing with a one-off livery too, marking the launch of our partner Vuse’s Driven By Change campaign. I can’t wait to see it out on track under the lights. Let’s go racing!”