Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Lance Stroll

“This weekend will be my 100th Grand Prix in Formula One; and, as it’s the final race of the year, it would be perfect to celebrate with a good result to end the campaign on a high. We’ve learned a lot this season that will help the team in the future, but we still want to make the most of every lap on the new layout in Abu Dhabi and aim for points.”

Sebastian Vettel

“There’s been significant change to the Yas Marina Circuit, so it will be like going to another new track this weekend. We can expect much faster lap-times, and it will be interesting to see the knock-on effect to the tyres and strategy, as well as the changes we’ll need to make to car set-up. Once again, we’re aiming to end the season on a high with some good points.”