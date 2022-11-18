Abu Dhabi GP || November 20 || 17h00 (Local time)

Abu Dhabi, FP2: Verstappen quickest in second practice

Russell 2nd, Leclerc 3rd

By Franck Drui

18 November 2022 - 15:13
Abu Dhabi, FP2: Verstappen quickest (...)

World champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the second practice session for this weekend’s season-ending 2022 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix beating George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc went quickest early in the session with a lap of 1:26.645 but as the quarter hour mark arrived, Verstappen moved ahead with a lap of 1: 25.449s on soft compound tyres.

The Red Bull driver then completed a second run and lowered the benchmark to 1:25.335.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez then took but the Mexican was a little over half-a-second adrift of the Dutchman after a scrappy final sector. Leclerc then used his first flying lap on the red-walled soft compound to beat Pérez by over two tenths of a second to sit 0.264s adrift of Verstappen.

Just past the halfway mark the two Mercedes cars emerged on soft tyres and Russell soon moved ahead of Leclerc with a lap of 1:25.487. Hamilton then went for his performance run but despite setting the session’s best first sector time, the seven-time champion lost time in the final sector and had to settle for fourth on the timesheet.

Verstappen at last emerged for another run and promptly set the session’s quickest lap with a time of 1:15.146.

Pérez went out on track at the same time as his team-mate but he couldn’t match Verstappen’s pace and he ended up 0.706s slower than the champion, in fifth place.

Sixth place on the timesheet went to Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari, with the SPnaird just eight hundredths of a second behind Pérez.

Esteban Ocon finished in seventh place ahead of Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso, while Daniel Ricciardo took his McLaren to P9, almost two tenths ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:25.146 25
02 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:25.487 27
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:25.599 30
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:25.761 22
05 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:25.852 26
06 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:25.932 31
07 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:26.038 28
08 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:26.043 29
09 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:26.124 14
10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:26.300 29
11 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:26.377 28
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:26.395 28
13 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:26.479 30
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:26.547 27
15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:26.680 30
16 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:26.750 29
17 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:26.839 26
18 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:26.915 25
19 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:27.036 29
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:27.262 30

