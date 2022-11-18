Abu Dhabi, FP2: Verstappen quickest in second practice
Russell 2nd, Leclerc 3rd
World champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the second practice session for this weekend’s season-ending 2022 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix beating George Russell and Charles Leclerc.
Leclerc went quickest early in the session with a lap of 1:26.645 but as the quarter hour mark arrived, Verstappen moved ahead with a lap of 1: 25.449s on soft compound tyres.
The Red Bull driver then completed a second run and lowered the benchmark to 1:25.335.
Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez then took but the Mexican was a little over half-a-second adrift of the Dutchman after a scrappy final sector. Leclerc then used his first flying lap on the red-walled soft compound to beat Pérez by over two tenths of a second to sit 0.264s adrift of Verstappen.
Just past the halfway mark the two Mercedes cars emerged on soft tyres and Russell soon moved ahead of Leclerc with a lap of 1:25.487. Hamilton then went for his performance run but despite setting the session’s best first sector time, the seven-time champion lost time in the final sector and had to settle for fourth on the timesheet.
Verstappen at last emerged for another run and promptly set the session’s quickest lap with a time of 1:15.146.
Pérez went out on track at the same time as his team-mate but he couldn’t match Verstappen’s pace and he ended up 0.706s slower than the champion, in fifth place.
Sixth place on the timesheet went to Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari, with the SPnaird just eight hundredths of a second behind Pérez.
Esteban Ocon finished in seventh place ahead of Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso, while Daniel Ricciardo took his McLaren to P9, almost two tenths ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:25.146
|25
|02
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:25.487
|27
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.599
|30
|04
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:25.761
|22
|05
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:25.852
|26
|06
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.932
|31
|07
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:26.038
|28
|08
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:26.043
|29
|09
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:26.124
|14
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:26.300
|29
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:26.377
|28
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:26.395
|28
|13
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:26.479
|30
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:26.547
|27
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:26.680
|30
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:26.750
|29
|17
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:26.839
|26
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:26.915
|25
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:27.036
|29
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:27.262
|30