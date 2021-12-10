Barhein GP || March 20 || 17h30 (Local time)

Abu Dhabi, FP2: Hamilton tops second practice at Yas Marina

As Verstappen finishes fourth and Räikkönen crashes

By Olivier Ferret

10 December 2021 - 15:08
Lewis Hamilton went quickest in second practice for Formula 1’s championship showdown at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit, with the seven-time champion finishing ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton’s title rival Max Verstappen finished fourth, more than six tenths of behind the Briton as Kimi Raïkkönen crashed heavily in the final moments of the session.

Bottas set the early pace on medium tyres with a lap of 1:25.339. McLaren’s Lando Norris, on soft tyres, then took over in P1 with a time of 1:25.153, before Hamilton moved to the top of the order with a lap of 1:25.127.

After a slight lull, during which Norris briefly moved back to P1, Hamilton found more pace and retook P1 with a lap of 1:24.943 before working down to best of 1:24.126 as the firstr quarter of the hour passed. Hamilton’s best time put him nearly a second clear of Verstappen who had a lap deleted for exceeding track limits.

There was a nervouse moment for Bottas when his clipped the wall on the exit of Turn 14 but he was able to return to the pits to have the damage assessed.

The Finn soon retunred to the action on soft tyres but he was unable to better Hamilton’s medium tyres time, ending up 0.146s adrift. Bottas made another attempt, however, took top spot with a lap of 1:24.083.

Hamilton and Verstappen then appeared on the softs, but neither was able to better Bottas’ time. Ocon then delivered a surprise by posting a lao of 1:24.034 to take P1 for Alpine.

Verstappen went for anther lap but again couldn’t find sufficient pace. Hamilton made two further attempts and after falling short on his second attempt his third of 1:23.691 at last netted him P1 That put him 0.343s clear of Ocon, with Bottas 0.392s back and Verstappen down by 0.641s.

Sergio Pérez finished fifth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, the Ferrari cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and the second AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

With just over one minute left on the clock Räikkönen crashed. The Finn lost the rear of his car in Turn 14 and he slide into the barriers severely damaging both ends of his Alfa Romeo. The session was red-flagged and was not restarted.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:23.691 26
02 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:24.02934 29
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:24.083 29
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:24.332 25
05 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:24.400 26
06 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:24.495 27
07 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:24.532 26
08 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:24.557 29
09 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:24.844 29
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:24.940 27
11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:24.959 26
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:25.108 27
13 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:25.153 27
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:25.195 27
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:25.385 26
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:25.440 23
17 Geroge Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:25.549 29
18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:25.687 22
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:25.784 27
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:26.336 26
