Abu Dhabi GP || December 1 || 17h10 (Local time)

Abu Dhabi, FP1: Bottas quickest in opening practice as Vettel crashes

Verstappen 2nd, Hamilton 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

29 November 2019 - 11:34
Abu Dhabi, FP1: Bottas quickest in (...)

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest in opening practice for Formula 1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen by half a second. There was a trouble for Sebastian Vettel, however, with the Ferrari driver crashing out late in the session.

Bottas worked his way to the top of the order in the opening half of the session and 45 minutes in the Finn headed the table with a time of 1m36.957s set on medium tyres. The lap saw him sixth tenths clear of team-mate Hamilton. Verstappen then popped in a lap a tenth quicker than Hamilton’s to take P2 but the Dutchman was still 0.535s behind 2017 Abu Dhabi GP winner Bottas.

There was little time after that to improve as half an hour from the end of the session Daniel Ricciardo suffered an engine failure that led to a lengthy stoppage.

The Renault driver was nearing the end of a hot lap when smoke erupted from the rear of his car in the final corner. He immediately pulled over at the side of the track, but not before showering the closely following Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly in fluid.

With drivers forced to take an alternative line through the final corner the session was red flagged and the clean-up operation began. The stoppage lasted almost 15 minutes and the action resumed with a warning of the conditions still being slippery in the final sector.

It meant that there were no improvements in the final quarter of an hour, though there were more incidents.

Sebastian Vettel was down in the fifth place when the red flag period came to and pushing for an improvement in the final minutes he lost the rear of his Ferrari in Turn 19 and slide backwards into the wall. The crash again brought out the red flags and the session was halted for good.

Bottas therefore remained at the top of the order ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton. Fourth place went to Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon with Vettel stuck in fifth. Haas’ Romain Grosjean claimed best of the rest status with sixth place ahead of the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, while Grosjean’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen took eighth place ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:36.957 23
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:37.492 22
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:37.591 20
04 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:38.084 23
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:38.906 19
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:39.146 18
07 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:39.249 18
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:39.350 19
09 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:39.423 20
10 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:39.505 22
11 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:39.628 18
12 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:39.864 23
13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:39.888 17
14 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:39.901 17
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:39.969 20
16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:40.401 17
17 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:40.687 23
18 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:40.792 21
19 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:40.850 12
20 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:41.362 24
