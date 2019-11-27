Abu Dhabi 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo

One last race in 2019. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the final chapter in what has been an incredibly long season, one that gifted us moments of elation and lessons to learn, results to celebrate and memories to put in our team’s history books. It is a final chapter, however, that still needs to be written.

We come to Yas Marina on a high. The Brazilian Grand Prix marked the best result of our team – not just for this season, but since 2009. It was a sweet reward after the hard work all team produced, but we will not rest on our laurels. We will build on the Interlagos result, wanting to go even better, aiming to finish the season in style ahead of a busy winter of work.

We also come to Yas Marina on a mission. A fight that seemed impossible just weeks ago is now open: seventh place in the constructors’ standings remains far, but still an achievable objective. We will go all out for it: and were we to fall short, at least we will know we have given everything we could.

Do not discount a surprise, however. After all, as in every show, the final act is when incredible things really happen.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing

“We arrive in Abu Dhabi still buzzing from the great result from the last race. It will be important to channel these good spirits into a positive energy for this final event of the season, one where there is so much at stake. Battle for seventh place in the championship aside, we still need to aim for a good result this weekend. It will be important to finish the season well to carry this momentum into the winter months and onto 2020.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“I am looking forward to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. The result in Brazil was a big confidence boost for everyone in the team and we want to build on that to finish the season well. Of course I am looking forward to some time off afterwards, but right now the focus is firmly on this weekend’s race: we know we can have a good result and we will give all we have to get it.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“This weekend marks the end of my first full season in Formula One, but I am not looking at making a balance of the year yet. We still have one very important race ahead of us and we are fully committed to doing the best possible job there. Abu Dhabi is another track where we can aim for a good result and we have showed last time out that we can fight with those at the front of the midfield, so let’s hope we can finish the season with another strong race.”