Abiteboul denies Ocon-Gasly rumours

Cyril Abiteboul has denied rumours suggesting Renault might oust Esteban Ocon.

Rumours in Portimao had claimed the works team is so disappointed with Ocon’s performance on his return to Formula 1 this year that Renault is now eyeing fellow Frenchman and Monza winner Pierre Gasly for 2021.

Team boss Abiteboul denies it.

"Next year, he (Ocon) will be with us and obviously he has all of our confidence - all of my confidence," he said of the 24-year-old driver.

However, Frenchman Abiteboul added: "He must manage to make progress and set achievable objectives in order to be in a dynamic of success."