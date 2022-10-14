Abandoned track shows Vietnam’s F1 dream is over

By GMM 14 October 2022 - 15:04





Vietnam’s Formula 1 dream appears to be over.

In 2020, a race in Hanoi was set to go ahead until the outbreak of the pandemic. Now, AFP news agency has published photos of the abandoned circuit which is now commonly used by local cyclists.

After the race was cancelled, city mayor Nguyen Duc Chung was arrested and sentenced to ten years in prison for corruption. A source told AFP: "Without Mr Chung, the future of the race in Hanoi is bleak."

It is believed city authorities have ruled out reviving the Formula 1 race at any time through to 2029, although this has not been confirmed.

Local fans, however, are disappointed with the outcome of the Vietnam GP saga.

"It would have been my first chance to see real drivers, F1 cars, racing teams. I really wanted to feel what it is like to be at a Formula 1 race," said a 23-year-old local.

"It saddens me that this is not happening. I hope it can be organised again in the future."