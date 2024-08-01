’A lot of talk’ about more F1 chances for rookies

By GMM 1 August 2024 - 16:32





Formula 1 is considering how to open up more opportunities for rookie drivers, according to mounting reports.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that at the recent F1 Commission meeting, a proposal for a ’wildcard’ system forcing teams to field a rookie in grands prix at least once or twice a season was discussed.

However, adding an occasional third entry per team was apparently ruled out on cost grounds, while teams also could not agree that an existing race driver should simply sit out a race in deference to a youngster.

Another proposal still on the table is a one-off F1 sprint race only for rookie or inexperienced drivers, perhaps to take place in Abu Dhabi following the season finale.

Either initiative would be music to the ears of some of the most ’forgotten’ promising young drivers - like 2023 F2 runner-up Frederik Vesti, who is now a low-profile simulator driver for Mercedes.

The 22-year-old Dane’s manager, Dorte Riis Madsen, told Ekstra Bladet that seeing newcomers like Kimi Antonelli (17) get promoted above Vesti’s head is "worse than frustrating".

"It’s difficult to see how other drivers are in play, while we are not mentioned in the same context," she said.

"We constantly receive enquiries from elsewhere, but when we only want to be in Formula 1, the joy is not the same as getting those calls from Japan, the USA or elsewhere.

"In reality, all it would take is a copy-paste of (Liam) Lawson or (Oliver) Bearman so that he could get an opportunity for a race weekend or two," added Riis Madsen.

"I have heard a lot of talk about wanting to put young drivers in the sprint races, but that has been pushed to the corner," she revealed.

"But there’s still something about there being more free practice for young drivers next year."