31 January 2019
Pirelli design new rain tyres for 2019
"Pirelli wants to remedy that now"
Search
Pirelli will supply a new design of rain tyres to F1 teams in 2019.
It was already known that the Italian supplier has tweaked its dry compounds for the new season, and simplified the colouring process for the fans.
But Auto Bild reports that Pirelli has also made new rain and intermediate tyres for 2019, specifically to reduce the risk of aquaplaning.
"Especially since the wider tyres have been used since 2017, the problem has worsened," the German publication said.
"Pirelli wants to remedy that now. Additionally, the working window of the intermediates is now larger, which is intended to increase the overlap between dry and rain tyres and therefore boost the tactical variations," Auto Bild added.
Pirelli
30 January 2019
add_circle Pirelli worried about weather for testing
24 January 2019
add_circle Pirelli to test 18-inch tyres this year
5 December 2018
add_circle Not only tyres to blame for F1 problems - Isola
29 November 2018
add_circle Pirelli to spice up F1 with 2019 tyre selection
More on Pirelli
Formula 1 news
2 February 2019
add_circle Sauber, now Alfa, gets 2019 budget boost
1 February 2019
add_circle De Vries next in line for F1 promotion
1 February 2019
add_circle Mercedes, Ferrari have different ’attitudes’ - Wolff
1 February 2019
add_circle Haas drivers must work on approach - Steiner
1 February 2019