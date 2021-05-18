6000 Austria GP spectators possible - report
"It is also quite possible that race one will be a ghost race"
It is unclear how many spectators will be permitted to attend Austria’s two forthcoming Formula 1 races in 2021.
Although a second race at the Red Bull Ring has been added to replace the axed Turkish GP, there is no news yet about whether spectators will be in the grandstands.
"Nobody can currently say whether only 3000 or maybe even 6000 people will be able to attend," the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports.
"It is also quite possible that race one will be a ’ghost race’."
The Styrian chairman of tourism, however, sounds positive.
"With the fans returning safely to the racetrack and the atmosphere on site, there will be positive signals for the whole world to see," said Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner.
"From a tourist point of view, that’s a double jackpot. If someone can deliver a super-secure concept, it will be Red Bull and Didi Mateschitz," the tourism chairman added.
He said plans for fans to "spend the night on the camping sites" is also "in full swing", as are race tickets for pre-order.
