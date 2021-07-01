60,000 may attend second race in Austria

A maximum crowd of 60,000 can gather for the second race in Austria this weekend.

Last weekend, local covid restrictions capped the spectator numbers at just 15,000. However, many of those restrictions are now easing.

"The Dutch people are coming and they will give Verstappen a second per lap," beamed Dr Helmut Marko, the top F1 official for the circuit owner Red Bull.

According to RTL, while Red Bull had hoped for a full house, 15,000 spectators will be welcome on Friday, 30,000 on Saturday, and 60,000 on Sunday.

"We have to go back to normal and that includes major events," Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz says.

"We have to remember that the vaccinations also work on the Delta variant."