1 July 2021
60,000 may attend second race in Austria
"We have to go back to normal"
Search
A maximum crowd of 60,000 can gather for the second race in Austria this weekend.
Last weekend, local covid restrictions capped the spectator numbers at just 15,000. However, many of those restrictions are now easing.
"The Dutch people are coming and they will give Verstappen a second per lap," beamed Dr Helmut Marko, the top F1 official for the circuit owner Red Bull.
According to RTL, while Red Bull had hoped for a full house, 15,000 spectators will be welcome on Friday, 30,000 on Saturday, and 60,000 on Sunday.
"We have to go back to normal and that includes major events," Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz says.
"We have to remember that the vaccinations also work on the Delta variant."
Circuits
26 June 2021
add_circle Russian GP moving to St Petersburg - Domenicali
22 June 2021
add_circle Abu Dhabi to alter F1 layout for 2021 finale
22 June 2021
add_circle Domenicali hopes for ’full’ grandstands in Austria
21 June 2021
add_circle Boullier unsure about new French GP contract
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
3 July 2021
add_circle Qualifying - Austria GP 2021 - Team quotes
3 July 2021
add_circle Verstappen storms to Austrian Grand Prix pole
3 July 2021
add_circle Orlen wants to stay as Alfa Romeo sponsor
3 July 2021
add_circle Raikkonen has ’no plan yet’ for 2022
3 July 2021