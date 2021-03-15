3 points for ’sprint qualifying’ winners

The winner of the trial ’sprint qualifying’ races in 2021 will receive 3 points as well as pole position for the main event.

It now appears set in stone that at three race weekends this year - expected to be Silverstone, Monza and Brazil - a 30-minute Saturday sprint race after qualifying on Friday will be trialled to determine the order of the grid for Sunday’s main event.

Sources report that only the top three will score points - 3 for the winner, 2 for second place, and a point for third. None of them will stand on the podium.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he is likely to vote for the trial.

"After that, we have to be honest with ourselves and check what advantages and disadvantages the format brings from both a sporting and commercial point of view," he said.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said in Bahrain: "We will have a much more complete weekend, and this is exactly the scenario we want to explore.

"If it doesn’t work then we will raise our hands and abandon the idea, but I have to say that I am quite optimistic about it.

"I think if you really consider the whole weekend, this format has a lot more to offer," Brawn added.