2025 talks with Ocon still taking place - Haas

Esteban Ocon has been ousted by Alpine for 2025, and reportedly ruled out by Williams over concerns about his personality, but the Frenchman may manage to keep his Formula 1 career alive.

Even before the 27-year-old’s highly contentious crash into his teammate in Monaco, Ocon was being linked with the vacant 2025 seat left behind by the Sauber-Audi bound Nico Hulkenberg.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has now confirmed in Montreal that his talks with Ocon are still in play.

"He has a lot of experience, he’s a race winner, he’s finished on the podium, he’s won a lot of points, he’s worked with different teams," said the Japanese. "Experience is what we need.

"At the same time, he is 27 years old, still very young. I think he’s very goal-oriented.

"I am talking to several F1 drivers, experienced guys, and also some young drivers. He is definitely one of those I’m considering seriously.

"So yes, of course we are keeping an eye on him," Komatsu concluded.