2025 driver market still shaping up at Dutch GP

A big group of drivers are still clamouring for the last remaining seats on the 2025 Formula 1 grid.

Carlos Sainz finally pulled himself off the market just before the August break by signing with Williams - a disappointing shock for many of his fans.

"I understand that perfectly," the departing Ferrari driver said at Zandvoort, "but what do they want me to do?"

Indeed, the doors to the other top teams, Red Bull and Mercedes, were essentially closed, and Sainz baulked at accepting Audi or Alpine’s offers - perhaps preferring a guaranteed Mercedes power unit for 2026.

Alpine announced at Zandvoort on Friday that rookie Jack Doohan has secured the 2025 race seat alongside Pierre Gasly.

As for Sainz, the 29-year-old also insisted he had "nothing to discuss" about media speculation that his Williams deal allows him to leave if a better offer emerges in the future.

"It didn’t surprise me," contracted 2025 Sauber-Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg said ahead of the Dutch GP when asked about Sainz’s declined Audi offer.

"He hesitated for a long time and I think there were strategic reasons why he wanted to position himself elsewhere in the future and I think that was a big part of his decision," said the German.

Mercedes had always made clear that Max Verstappen was the dream ’plan A’, with teenager Kimi Antonelli the solid back-up plan - with an announcement now reportedly due at Monza in a week.

"Kimi Raikkonen? Sorry?" joked Mercedes driver George Russell when asked about the ’Kimi’ rumours. "Antonelli, he’s the F2 driver, right?

"Seriously, I think whoever’s going to be my teammate next year, of course, we’ll welcome them. And excited for the challenge together."

Sainz signing for Williams locks Logan Sargeant out of the team for 2025, and on Friday he answered "it depends" when asked if a reserve seat might be his best option now.

As for the vacant Audi-Sauber seat, Guanyu Zhou thinks he might still be in the running to stay at the team and become Hulkenberg’s teammate.

Valtteri Bottas, however, seems to have the better chances.

"As I mentioned in Spa, things have changed with the new contact person," said the Finn, referring to new team boss Mattia Binotto. "We spoke briefly after the race in Belgium and continued the discussions this week.

"That is the current status. Over the last six months I’ve felt like I’m not the highest priority," Bottas added, "but now it feels a little different."

He confirms that with Sainz now off the market, his chances have risen even more.

"For sure it means that there is one less driver on the market," said the 34-year-old. "My priority is to be part of Audi. Since the announcement that the brand is coming to Formula 1, I have always shown my interest in this project.

"They are definitely looking at all options, and they have to, but I can imagine that I am in a strong position. But of the course the decision is up with Mattia and Audi."