2025 a ’good season’ for Antonelli’s F1 debut - Wolff

Toto Wolff is now freely admitting that Kimi Antonelli is his "first option" to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton from 2025.

Earlier, Max Verstappen was clearly the Mercedes boss’s number 1 pick to pair with George Russell next year - but the triple world champion now seems locked into his Red Bull contract at least until 2026.

Wolff told RTBF at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday: "But you never know. We have a youngster who is arriving and who is very strong."

That youngster is 17-year-old Italian Antonelli, a Wolff-groomed protege whose recent form has been improving in his first season of Formula 2.

"I will continue to observe the market," Wolff has now told Autosportwereld, a Belgian publication. "I am not sure how things will evolve further at Red Bull.

"The criteria for our next driver is simple - we want the best driver available. At the moment, my first option is Kimi Antonelli," he said.

Some think Antonelli has already been told he’s secured the seat, particularly with Carlos Sainz now with a Williams contract.

"Other drivers would sign a one or two-year contract, but that’s not enough for us," Wolff insisted. "So I’m happy to take a risk with Antonelli, because it’s a calculated risk.

"If you look at the progress of (Oscar) Piastri, it took him a year and a half to compete for victory at the level of Lando Norris. We want to try to do the same with Kimi.

"In 2025, with the changes in 2026, we’ll be in transition anyway," the Austrian added. "So it’s a good season to bring him into our team.

"Of course, there are risks, but they are not so much in his talent as a driver. He would be exposed to the media and the skills of George Russell, one of the best drivers on the grid. But Kimi has enormous potential," said Wolff.

"His speed and talent are already at a certain level, he just lacks the experience."

So with Russell already signed, Wolff is now seeing the upside of Hamilton’s shock decision early this year to switch to red overalls for 2025 and beyond.

"I have always seen the departure of a driver as a new opportunity for the team," the Mercedes boss insists. "Change is good - you have to embrace it.

"When Lewis told me the news, I initially thought ’Why now and not halfway through the season?’ But he thought it was necessary not only for him, but also for the team.

"We don’t have to rush," Wolff concluded. "We want to wait to make the right decision."