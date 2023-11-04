2024 Sauber car to be ’completely new’

By GMM 4 November 2023 - 11:09





Sauber, currently known as Alfa Romeo ahead of its Audi future, will launch an all-new car for 2024.

The Hinwil based team has slumped from sixth overall last year to just 4 points from the very bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2023 so far.

Roger Benoit, the veteran F1 journalist for the Swiss newspaper Blick, calls this year’s car a "flop" - leading to the sacking of technical director Jan Monchaux and James Key’s return to the top technical position.

Benoit said Key is overseeing a "completely new car" for next season, complete with "a new chassis and new suspension".

"Future partner Audi will certainly be monitoring the new situation even more closely. And maybe even intervening," the well-known journalist added.

With CEO Andreas Seidl mainly factory-bound as he prepares for the team’s Audi transition, the ’team representative’ at grands prix is Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

He admits: "Our car has reached the end of development. We need a technical restart now.

"We have recognized the limits of our car and want to stop them. But identifying and fixing errors are two different things.

"Only in February during the tests in Bahrain will it become clear whether we were successful," Bravi added.