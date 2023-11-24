2024 ’Racing Bulls’ car will not be Red Bull clone

By GMM 24 November 2023 - 10:38





Alpha Tauri has confirmed that Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team will undergo a full rebranding for the 2024 season.

Strengthening rumours suggest that the decision has now been made to drop the name of Red Bull’s fashion brand in deference to a more neutral name - as a new ’Racing Bulls’ logo is leaked on social media.

In Abu Dhabi for F1’s 2023 season finale, new CEO Peter Bayer said Red Bull made the decision to relaunch the Faenza based outfit with greater synergies with the energy drink-owned company’s ultra-dominant main team.

But Osterreich newspaper quoted technical boss Jody Egginton as denying that next year’s car will be a "clone" of the current ultra-dominant and title-winning car.

As for the reason for the likely ’Racing Bull’s moniker, the Austrian publication believes it is an ideal neutral platform to better position new premier sponsors including Visa and CashApp.

It is apparently to take advantage of "the prosperous US market", Osterreich added. The move coincides with the departure of long-time team boss Franz Tost, who is being replaced by former Ferrari sporting boss Laurent Mekies.

Abu Dhabi is therefore retiring 67-year-old Austrian Tost’s final F1 race.

"It’s been everything that’s given him drive for so many years," said continuing team driver Daniel Ricciardo, who also drove for the Faenza based team over a decade ago - when it was called Toro Rosso.

"I hope he can enjoy putting his feet up a little bit next year," the Australian added. "I’m not sure fully what that’s going to entail for him, but I really hope he’s able to enjoy some R and R."

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is also the last F1 race for now for Sauber’s naming partner Alfa Romeo.

"Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA. When the conditions are right, we will return to thrill our fans once more," confirmed the Italian carmaker’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Sauber’s team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi confirmed that the Swiss outfit will officially revert to the Sauber name for 2024, supported by new and so-far unnamed title sponsors.

He said future owner Audi will not be part of Sauber’s team name next year, whilst insisting that the Volkswagen-owned marque is definitely still planning to enter Formula 1 in 2026.