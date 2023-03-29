2024 F1 return ’goal’ still on track - Schumacher

By GMM 29 March 2023 - 13:17





Mick Schumacher insists that his "goal" is to return to the Formula 1 grid in 2024.

After two mixed seasons at Haas, the great Michael Schumacher’s newly 24-year-old son lost his race seat and this year is the full-time Mercedes reserve.

But the German told Sky Deutschland: "The goal is to get back into Formula 1 in 2024."

However, he insists that simply returning with a midfield team is not the final phase of his goal.

"The goal of all of us drivers is to become world champion - and that’s my goal too," Schumacher said.

"Unfortunately, there is no seat this season, but being a reserve driver at Mercedes is of course also a step forward.

"In such a huge team I can learn so much and hopefully take it with me for my future career in F1."

Some think that, his famous surname aside, young Schumacher actually isn’t helping his chances of returning by being such a quiet, public-shy personality.

But he insists: "Privacy was very important to my dad and we really took that through for myself.

"Of course I share something here and there, like with my dog for example, but nothing much more than that for now."