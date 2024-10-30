2024 could be Perez’s last season for Red Bull

By GMM 30 October 2024 - 10:34





Sergio Perez’s home race in Mexico last Sunday could have been one of his last in F1.

Rumours are swirling that the team, having slipped to third overall in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren and now Ferrari, can no longer justify keeping Perez even on the grounds that he brings in millions in sponsorship.

Red Bull’s intensified deal with AT+T looks set to push Carlos Slim’s Telmex logos off the livery for 2025, while De Limburger newspaper says the difference between winning the title and finishing third is worth "tens of millions".

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted after the Mexican GP: "We can forget about the constructors’ championship now."

Max Verstappen’s father Jos, however, told f1-insider.com that Perez is not Red Bull’s biggest problem. "If they improve the car, which is currently very difficult to drive, then Perez can also get back up front and help Max like (Oscar) Piastri does for (Lando) Norris."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, told Osterreich newspaper: "It’s difficult for an outsider to understand what is happening with Perez.

"There is certainly a mental factor at play, which is reflected in the whole team, which has taken a step back. Perez is not a P16 driver, and Max is not a P6 driver.

"The great unrest in the team with the departure of important people is now also reflected in the performance," Wolff added.

However, according to the latest rumours, RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are the favourites to replace Perez, 34, for the final three races of 2024 after Brazil.

Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, meanwhile, reports via presenter Jack Plooij that Red Bull is also considering paying $20 million to buy out Franco Colapinto’s Williams contract for 2025.

Team boss Christian Horner said in Mexico last weekend that the 21-year-old Argentine, heavily backed by an increasing posse of national sponsors, is "very talented".

"It’s great to see youngsters like Franco or Liam doing a good job when they get the chance," he added. "He (Colapinto) is a good driver who obviously deserves to be in Formula 1."

Just days ago, Marko ruled out Williams boss James Vowles’ proposal of a two-year ’loan’ of Colapinto to a rival outfit like Audi-Sauber or RB.

"We spoke with Williams about him," Marko said, "but it is not feasible to take a driver from another academy for such a short amount of time."

After the Mexican GP, Colapinto denied any knowledge of the latest rumours swirling around him.

"I don’t understand much of what they’re talking about," he said. "I don’t know where it comes from.

"I don’t have a seat for next year," Colapinto added. "I’ll probably go racing somewhere else. So, maybe it’s a year where I’m not here, but I hope to prove that I deserve a seat here enough to come back in 2026 or 2027."