5 December 2021
2022 Belgian GP at fabled Spa circuit in doubt
"But the renovation has already begun"
Search
Historic Spa-Francorchamps’ place on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar may be in doubt.
Stijn de Boever, the commercial director at the Belgian GP organiser, has reportedly admitted that it won’t be known until January whether the confirmed 28 August race date for 2022 can actually go ahead.
The uncertainty seems to be linked with the renovation of the fabled circuit - in particular the re-profiling of the iconic Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex that has seen multiple serious crashes occur in recent years.
"But the renovation has already begun," Dutch Formula 1 commentator Olav Mol, who was relaying de Boever’s words, told Ziggo Sport.
Circuits
4 December 2021
add_circle 2022 Belgian GP at fabled Spa circuit in doubt
1 December 2021
add_circle VW entry could re-ignite push for German GP - Domenicali
30 November 2021
add_circle Barcelona close to F1 testing agreement
29 November 2021
add_circle 2022 Dutch GP already sold out
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
6 December 2021
add_circle Bottas preparing to leave Mercedes ’pressure chamber’
6 December 2021
add_circle Red Bull will push for Hamilton penalty - Marko
6 December 2021
add_circle Verstappen thinks ’rules don’t apply’ - Hamilton
5 December 2021
add_circle Race - Saudi Arabia GP 2021 - Team quotes
5 December 2021