2022 Belgian GP at fabled Spa circuit in doubt

Historic Spa-Francorchamps’ place on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar may be in doubt.

Stijn de Boever, the commercial director at the Belgian GP organiser, has reportedly admitted that it won’t be known until January whether the confirmed 28 August race date for 2022 can actually go ahead.

The uncertainty seems to be linked with the renovation of the fabled circuit - in particular the re-profiling of the iconic Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex that has seen multiple serious crashes occur in recent years.

"But the renovation has already begun," Dutch Formula 1 commentator Olav Mol, who was relaying de Boever’s words, told Ziggo Sport.