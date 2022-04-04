2022 a ’probationary year’ for Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher’s qualifying crash in Saudi Arabia could be a big setback for the young German in a "probationary" year for him in Formula 1.

While 2022 is the 23-year-old’s second year on the grid with Haas, Schumacher says he is feeling more "comfortable" in the garage with new teammate Kevin Magnussen.

"We have a good relationship," F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s son confirmed.

"Sometimes I am faster, sometimes Kevin is faster, but we work together and know what we need to do to make progress."

However, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia so far, it has been the experienced Dane Magnussen - the eleventh-hour replacement for Nikita Mazepin - who has set the pace for Schumacher.

"Mick had a very difficult time at the first race in Bahrain, which was also evident in the direct comparison with Magnussen," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich.

"Things were going better in Jeddah until that one mistake with such serious consequences," he added, referring to the high speed crash that left Schumacher in hospital for checks and unable to race on Sunday.

"I hope this crash doesn’t set him back any further," Marko said.

The Austrian also told RTL that Schumacher is at a critical moment in his Formula 1 career.

"It’s very clear," said Marko. "If Schumacher wants to continue his career, then he has to beat Magnussen.

"It’s clearly a probationary year for him."