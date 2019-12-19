2021 ’not right’ for Hamilton’s Ferrari move - Berger

2021 might not be the right time for Lewis Hamilton to switch to Ferrari.

That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who actually had two separate stints at the fabled Maranello team in the 80s and 90s.

"For Lewis, I could not recommend to any driver more than if you can at one time in your career take the chance to drive for Ferrari," the Austrian told the Guardian newspaper.

"It is an outstanding experience."

Six time world champion Hamilton, who has always raced with a Mercedes engine in F1 and has been with the works team since 2013, is not denying he is contemplating a Ferrari move for 2021.

Berger warns him to expect something different at Maranello.

"I was affected very much because I love Ferrari, I loved the Italian mentality, the brand and I think Lewis would. Most of the drivers love it but it has to be right on timing," he said.

"I think he should go to Ferrari but after he has beaten all the records," Berger added. "It would be too much to do it before because he has such a phenomenal team around him.

"You never leave a winning team, so perhaps it is not the right moment to do it now."

Ferrari has not denied its theoretical interest in Hamilton, but team boss Mattia Binotto is trying to calm the intense heat of the speculation.

"Honestly, I don’t want to get into this debate," he is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

"You (the media) are pushing too hard on the Lewis story. As we said, it is completely premature and we will examine our options at the appropriate time and see what works best for us as a team."