2021 Formula 1 regulations to be presented in october

Following discussions during the Canadian Grand Prix in Montréal and a meeting today, 13 June, in Paris between the FIA, Formula 1, Team Principals and Technical Directors from the ten teams, the championship’s single tyre supplier and a number of drivers – Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Alexander Wurz - it has been unanimously agreed to defer the final presentation of the Technical, Sporting and Financial regulations for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for 2021 and beyond until the end of October 2019.

While the FIA Formula 1 World Championship’s key stakeholders feel the core objectives outlined for the future set of regulations of the championship have been defined, in the interests of the sport it was agreed that the best outcome will be achieved by using the extra time for further refinement and additional consultation.

Furthermore, following today’s first meeting featuring the aforementioned stakeholders, a series of additional meetings will be held over the coming months.