2021 Ferrari debut ’too early’ for Schumacher

A 2021 Ferrari race seat for Mick Schumacher would be "too early" for the F1 legend’s son.

That is the claim of team boss Mattia Binotto, even though 20-year-old Schumacher has already tested a 2019 Ferrari and is a member of Maranello’s driver academy.

Schumacher, whose father is seven time world champion and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, will also contest his second season of Formula 2 next year.

He finished twelfth overall in 2019.

"Will he be a good candidate for Ferrari?" Binotto said at an end of season meeting with journalists.

"It’s really too early to say that.

"For 2021 it will be important to have drivers with experience, because the cars will be completely new.

"But I am pretty sure that he is a good candidate for Formula 1," he added.

Binotto said 2020 will be an important year for Schumacher in 2020, announcing: "We expect a lot from him next year."