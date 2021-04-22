2021 Canada GP now listed as ’TBA’
"I’d like to give you some news but..."
Search
F1’s governing body is now listing the 2021 Canadian GP as ’TBA’ - to be confirmed.
It is now widely expected that the Montreal race will be scrapped for the second year in succession due to the covid pandemic.
City mayor Valerie Plante, however, is not quite ready to confirm that.
"It is not the city that does not want the race, it is Montreal public health who do not think it is a good idea," she told the Radio-Canada program Le Telejournal.
"We spent a lot of time on the phone over the weekend with our colleagues - you can understand that large sums and contractual agreements are at stake.
"I’d like to give you some news," Plante added, "but it’s really important for us to work with our partners to sort this out, rather than putting out information piecemeal."
She insisted: "We want the grand prix to stay. This is our wish."
Also listed as ’TBA’ on the FIA’s 2021 calendar at present are the races in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.
Circuits
add_circle Domenicali admits European race could go
add_circle French GP ’in negotiations’ for reduced F1 race fee
add_circle F1 to separate Miami, Austin race dates in 2022
add_circle Imola now wants 2022 race with spectators
More on Circuits