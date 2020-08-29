2020 won’t be Vettel’s last visit to Spa

Sebastian Vettel has dropped a big hint about his future.

Although reports that he will definitely sign a 2021 Aston Martin contract this weekend at Spa appear to have been wide of the mark, the Ferrari refugee is at least now suggesting that he will not retire.

When asked by Sky Deutschland if this weekend is his last visit to Spa-Francorchamps, the quadruple world champion smiled: "I think I can come here at any time.

"We’ll see if I will be driving a fast car. But I don’t think it will be my last time here.

"I still have many years ahead of me."

Ferrari’s 2020 crisis hit a new low in Belgian GP practice when the two red cars slumped to 15th and 17th on Friday.

When asked how frustrating that is, Vettel answered: "There are always two approaches - get frustrated, or stand up and get on with it.

"That’s what I’m here for - I’m always optimistic," said the 33-year-old German.