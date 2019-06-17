23 June 2019
2020 winter testing to stay in Barcelona
Team bosses met at Paul Ricard
Pre-season testing will continue to take place in Barcelona next winter.
There are often suggestions that some teams would prefer the limited pre-season running occur in a country with a warmer and more predictable climate.
But team bosses met at Paul Ricard and decided that if the circuit fees do not increase, Barcelona will remain the winter testing host.
The decision is not affected by the question about whether the Spanish grand prix will take place in 2020.
