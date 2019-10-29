29 October 2019
2020 ’will be decisive’ for Schumacher - Binotto
He must do better
Search
Mick Schumacher will not step up to Formula 1 next year.
It is believed that a decision has been taken by Ferrari’s driver academy and the 20-year-old’s management about Schumacher doing a second season in Formula 2.
"Next year will be decisive for him," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Bild newspaper in Mexico.
There are two obvious reasons for the decision. First, the German is only twelfth in the F2 standings with one round to go.
And secondly, he may not qualify for a F1 super license.
Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, would have qualified in 2019 thanks to his F3 title. But some of those super license points are now set to expire based on the outcome of his season in F2.
Ferrari
29 October 2019
add_circle USA 2019 - GP preview - Ferrari
29 October 2019
add_circle Vettel back up to speed since summer break - Danner
29 October 2019
add_circle Vettel admits to shoving ’selfie stick guy’
28 October 2019
add_circle Leclerc ’makes too many mistakes’ - Ecclestone
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
29 October 2019
add_circle 2020 ’will be decisive’ for Schumacher - Binotto
29 October 2019
add_circle McLaren eyeing regular podiums by 2022 - Seidl
29 October 2019
add_circle USA 2019 - GP preview - Ferrari
29 October 2019
add_circle Vettel back up to speed since summer break - Danner
29 October 2019